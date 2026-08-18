Karachi: Woman who married by choice killed, husband critical

KARACHI, August 18: A woman, Fatima, who had married by choice, was killed while her husband was critically injured in a firing incident in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Steel Town Police Station, and CCTV footage of the attack has also surfaced.

A Thatta court had ordered police to provide protection to the couple, who were residents of Dhabeji. Police escorted them towards Karachi before leaving them within Karachi limits.

CCTV footage from the National Highway toll plaza shows a police mobile. As the couple entered Karachi, Thatta police returned.

Soon after the police left, armed men in a white car opened fire on the couple. Fatima was killed, while her husband Akbar and another person were injured.

Police officials said the couple was targeted while returning from court. The suspects fled towards Thatta after the attack.

According to police, Akbar and Fatima were travelling on the same motorcycle with their friend Umer. Fatima suffered two bullet wounds, while Akbar was shot six times and is in critical condition.

Investigators said Umer was also hit by a bullet but is out of danger.

Later, Steel Town police conducted a raid in Thatta and detained one suspect allegedly involved in the attack on the couple. Police said the suspect was being shifted to the police station for further questioning.