Karachi Yellow Line ex-project director arrested

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh on Monday confirmed the arrest of former Yellow Line Project Director Zameer Abbasi, ARY News reported.

The former project director was arrested in Lahore in connection with a multi-billion-rupee corruption case involving the Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Chairman Anti-Corruption Sindh, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, stated that the arrested ex-PD has been shifted to Karachi, adding that legal action against him will proceed there.

A case was previously registered against Abbasi on June 10 in Karachi’s District South.

The ACE had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the ex-project director of the Karachi Mobility Project (KMP) over allegations of misuse of authority regarding an advance payment of Rs8.5 billion made to Yellow Line contractors without the required bank guarantees

On the other hand, Abbasi’s father registered a disappearance case in Lahore today, claiming that his son had been abducted on June 12..

The Yellow Line BRT is planned to connect Quaidabad’s Dawood Chowrangi with Numaish and will exclusively use eco-friendly electric buses.