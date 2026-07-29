Karachi youth abducted, found murdered in Gulistan-e-Johar

KARACHI: A young man who was allegedly abducted two days ago has been found murdered in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, police told ARY News.

According to police, the body was recovered near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-e-Johar Block-1. The deceased was identified as Mir Raza Ali, who had gone missing from the limits of Ferozabad police station two days earlier.

Karachi police said a kidnapping case had been registered a day before the body was recovered after the victim’s family reported his disappearance.

Initial investigation suggests the suspects attempted to destroy the victim’s identity by pouring acid on the body. Police also believe the victim was brought to the spot where the body was found and shot dead before the suspects fled.

According to investigators, Mir Raza Ali had left his home around 4:00 am two days ago after telling his family he would return within 10 minutes. However, he never came back, and his mobile phone was later found switched off.

Police said the victim operated a shop in the Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

Authorities have launched an investigation from multiple angles to trace the suspects and determine the motive behind the killing.

Earlier, the body of a doctor, identified as Dr Ahmad Latif, was discovered in his car in the parking area of Lahore Children’s Hospital.

According to details, Dr Latif was associated with the hospital’s haematology department. His vehicle had reportedly remained parked for four days without being checked by anyone.

Sources revealed that certain drugs were also recovered near the body. Despite his continuous absence from duty for four days, no immediate concerns were raised.

In response to the incident, the hospital administration has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.