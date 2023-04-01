Karachi youth killed in a knife attack over ‘money dispute’

KARACHI: A youth was killed by his neighbour in a knife attack near New Karachi’s Shafiq Colony area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the police officials, the victim had an argument with his neighbour over the committee’s money after which the accused attacked the youth with a knife over a dispute over Rs 30,000 to 40,000.

Both the victim and the accused were from Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Earlier this week, an eye surgeon Dr Birbal Genani was killed and a lady doctor sustained injuries in a gun attack by unidentified assailants in Karachi.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a vehicle on Garden Lyari Expressway, leaving a renowned ophthalmologist Dr Birbal dead and a lady doctor namely Quratul Ain injured.

Dr Birbal Genani was the former director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and he also performed duties as the head of the Spencer Eye Hospital. He also runs a private clinic in the Ranchore Line area of Karachi.

Sources told ARY News that Dr Quratul Ain received a bullet in her shoulder and was shifted to Civil Hospital for medical assistance. Dr Genani’s body was also shifted to Civil Hospital for formal procedures.

The assailants managed to flee from the scene after carrying out of the attack. Police said that the crime scene unit was summoned to the site. They said that it was apparently a target-killing incident.

