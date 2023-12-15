Karachi barber killed by co-workers in scissor attack

KARACHI: A 25-year-old young barber was killed by his co-workers in a scissor attack during a feud at a beauty salon in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday۔

According to details, a youth named Rehman Lashari lost his life in a scissor attack after a spat at a barber shop in Karachi’s Saif Goth, located at the superhighway.

According to a preliminary police investigation, Rehman Lashari, a worker, who resided in the shop with his other colleagues, was killed over a minor argument.

Read more: Tailors in Sukkur attack SEPCO employees with scissors

Police added that the victim quarreled with other colleagues working at the Barber shop, which resulted in his death. Police have arrested three people from the shop.

The victim’s brother in his statement said, Rehman, went to the shop to take scissor but was attacked there by the people over a minor argument, which resulted in his death.