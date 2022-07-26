VIDEO: Karachiites catch fish from floodwater at New Sabzi Mandi

Karachi’s new Sabzi Mandi has turned into a fish farm as Karachiites were spotted fishing after small dams have overflowed with the water entering the low-lying areas.

People did not let go of this chance and decided to catch fish that came along with the floodwater.

In a video received available with ARY News, a lot of men could be seen catching fish of different sizes that came to the port city’s New Sabzi Mandi, situated on the Superhighway.

The video shows people catching fish with the help of clothes. The fish are estimated to be four to eight inches long.

