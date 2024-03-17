Karachiites continue to suffer gas outages during Sehr, Iftar

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi experience gas disruptions contrary to the Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) claims of no load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar, ARY News reported

As per the details, gas load-shedding is being carried out in Saddar, Surjani Town, Garden, Nishtar Road, Punjab Town, Lyari, Agra Taj Colony, Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, Malir and other area despite the assertions that there would be no gas load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar.

SSGC’s Spokesman Salman Ahmed conceded the outage during Sehr and Iftar timing and said that millions of stoves are switched on simultaneously during the timings.

“Millions of stoves burning simultaneously reduces the gas pressure, ” he added.

Salman Ahmed said that gas load management is being done due to the demand and supply gap. Gas pressure is an issue at the tail-end.

Salman Ahmed said that 90 per cent of the schedule given for Sehr Iftar is being implemented.

The spokesman said that consumers also resort to ‘illegal’ ways to draw gas by using compressors.

Earlier on March 7, the SSGC announced continued gas supply during Sehr and Iftar times in Ramadan

In a statement, the SSGC announced no load-shedding during Sehr-o-Iftar during the Holy month of Ramzan. According to the schedule, gas supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm and 10 pm to 3 am during the Holy month.