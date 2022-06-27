Karachiites hold protests against unscheduled, prolonged loadshedding

KARACHI: Citizens took to the streets to protest against unscheduled and prolonged loadshedding in different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Several areas have been facing the worst power outages including Hijrat Colony, Sultanabad, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar and others.

Electricity consumers of Hijrat Colony and Sultanabad have blocked PIDC bridge and MT Khan Road to protest against the prolonged loadshedding.

The protestors raised slogans against the government and K-Electric, the sole power provider of the metropolis, and installed barriers on the road, causing the worst traffic jam.

READ: PAKISTAN FACES UPTO 14-HOUR LOADSHEDDING AMID 7,000MW SHORTFALL

They said that they were facing 12 to 14 hours of power outages in extremely hot weather. They said that the power authorities made their lives miserable as loadshedding is being made for the whole day and night.

On June 7, angry citizens staged protests in different areas of Karachi over unscheduled and prolonged power outages.

the protests were staged at Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Perfume Chowk and near Safari Park on University Road. The citizens blocked both tracks at Perfume Chowk for traffic, which resulted in traffic jams.

The angry citizens burnt tires in front of the K-Electric office in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The demonstrators – which includes children and old citizens – chanted slogans against the government for the unscheduled loadshedding.

Comments