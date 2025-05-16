Karachi’s electricity supply stable despite challenges :KE

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) said that the stability of Karachi’s electricity supply has been constant, with 70% of the network load shedding free, receiving a continuous power supply 24/7.

According to K-Electric’s spokesman, 30% of the network experiences obstacles because of power theft and unpaid bills, causing scheduled load shedding in impacted areas.

In a post on social media, the company mentioned that Karachi’s electricity supply schedule can be obtained from its website, resulting in transparency for consumers.

To maintain a reliable electric supply, K-Electric has taken strict measures against the power thieves, defaulters and culprits.

The spokesperson requested local authorities to foster timely bill payments and discourage electricity theft, highlighting that providing Karachi’s electricity supply free is beyond our capabilities.

The company has urged the law enforcement agencies and city administration personnel to support K-Electric in dealing with these concerns. This will help a flawless power supply to the areas facing loadshedding because of the theft and unpaid bills, which cause hurdles in the company’s operations.

According to recent reports, a summary of Rs 5.02 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs has been submitted for approval over fuel cost adjustments.

Moreover, NEPRA has given approval of Rs 3.64 per unit relief for K-Electric consumers in their May 2025 bills.

These initiatives are planned to ease the financial pressures faced by the residents of Karachi while ensuring a consistent and reliable electricity supply.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) disclosed in official documents that K-Electric had generated electricity in February at a cost that was 143 per cent higher than that of the national grid.

According to reports, the utility had generated power from its resources at Rs 20.01 per unit, while the cost of electricity supplied by the national grid was only Rs 8.23 per unit, as per NEPRA records.

The interconnection capacity between K-Electric and the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) reached 1600 megawatts.