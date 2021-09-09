Karachi’s five entry routes closed for 30 days under Section 144

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi has ordered to close five entry routes to Karachi for 30 days under Section 144, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Karachi commissioner directed to close five unfrequented entry points to Sindh capital Karachi for 30 days under Section 144.

The closure orders were issued by the Karachi Commission Office. Earlier, Sindh Rangers had requested to close the entry routes between Sindh and Balochistan. The request to close the five inter-provincial routes was made to block the entry of miscreants into the metropolis.

The five routes include Soomar Goth, Salu Goth, Noor Muhammad Goth, Hamdard University and Dureji Trash Road.

However, 10 inter-provincial routes between Karachi and Balochistan will be opened for the public that includes Abbas Goth, Murad Goth, Wadera M Goth, Western Bypass Road, Raees Goth, Main RCD Highway, Aftab Chowk, Mari Chowk, Band Murad and Khuda Baksh Goth Link Road.

The notification was issued after the recommendation of the Sindh Home Department, whereas, it read that legal action will be taken against the violators besides giving powers to deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of Malir, Keamari and West districts.