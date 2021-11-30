Karachi’s four elephants in good health, German doctor informs SHC

KARACHI: Four elephants kept at Karachi Zoo and Safari Park are ‘overall’ in good health, the German doctor informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday.

The SHC heard a case pertaining to the plight of four elephants kept at Karachi Zoo and Safari Park.

Doctor Frank Cortez, plaintiff Owais Awan and others appeared before the court in today’s hearing. At the start of the case hearing, Dr Frank apprised the court that the four elephants are overall in health condition.

The German doctor in its initial report stated that two elephants kept at Karachi’s Safari Park are diagnosed with the infection in feet as they keep standing in the closure.

“Malika and Sonu’s feet are swelling due to overweight,” the report read.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Zoo’s elephants Noor Jehan and Madhubala are having infections in their teeth.

In the last hearing of the case, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) lawyer after being asked by the SHC bench about a German doctor to treat the elephants, had said that the doctor is in touch with us and a meeting with the KMC officers is scheduled in this context.

