Karachi’s infamous shooter arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday claimed to have rounded up Karachi’s infamous shooter from Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police, Wasi Iqbal, the shooter, was arrested from Lahore. He was called from Karachi by a Lahore-based bookmaker named Bhandar.

Shooter Wasi Iqbal has killed as many as 19 people and has served in Sukkur Jail in 14 cases, while the name on his identity card is Arman Taslim.

Bookmaker Bhandar belongs to a shooter group in Lahore, Bhandar introduced Wasi Iqbal to the shooter group in Lahore. Wasi Iqbal was arrested by the police before finding the target.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police arrested a target killer ‘associated’ with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) from Karachi’s Korangi.

According to Incharge CTD Chaudhry Safdar, a raid was carried out by the CTD team in Korangi to arrest the absconding target killer identified as Sagheer Siddiqui, wanted in many heinous crimes to the police.

