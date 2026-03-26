Karachi’s largest wholesale medicine market reopened after brief seizure

Karachi’s largest wholesale medicine market has been reopened after a brief seizure by the Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bhangwar during a surprise operation.

According to details, the sudden sealing of the biggest wholesale drug market in Karachi disrupted the supply of medicines not only in the city but across the country. However, the market was later reopened after authorities obtained written undertakings from traders.

Following the four-day Eid al-Fitr holidays, as soon as the market reopened, traders and citizens—particularly those who had travelled from distant areas—faced significant difficulties due to the closure.

The Vice President of the medicine market and shopkeepers strongly protested the action, stating that the administration had issued no prior notice before sealing the market.

They further said that the market had already remained closed due to Eid holidays, and the day was crucial for replenishing stock. However, the sudden closure put patients’ lives at risk.

Taking notice of the seriousness of the situation, the Deputy Commissioner South intervened and ordered the de-sealing of the market.

The administration collected written assurances from traders regarding compliance with necessary rules and regulations, after which the market was allowed to resume operations.