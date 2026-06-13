Karachi's request for additional water pending with CCI since 2016: Mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that a request of Karachi for additional water has been in pending with the Council of Common Interest (CCI) since year 2016.

Addressing a press conference Mayor Karachi said that the key water project of the city has been five times inaugurated by five different prime ministers. “Federal Government has allocated Rs 10 billion for the K-IV Project in this year’s budget”.

Mayor announced the biodiversity park in Keamari adding that it will be inaugurated in November 2026. He said that this park will provide awareness to children with regard to the utility of mangroves.

Mayor said that the green activities will also be promoted at Benazir Bhutto Park, “We have removed walls of the park recently so as the people could see the greenery.

Wahab said that over 5,000 mangroves will be planted in specific areas of the city. “Sindh government has earlier set two Guinnes world records for mangroves plantation”, mayor said.

“Karachi, Thatta and Sujawal will jointly work to protect mangroves and marine biodiversity,” he said.

He said that Gutter Bagheecha Haroonabad sewerage treatment plant will be operationalized by June 30 this year. “The government will activate the 100 MGD treatment plant by December 31, 2026,” mayor said.

“With activation of Mauripur Treatment Plant, 54 MGD sewerage water will be treated,” Wahab said.

He said Alladin Park land will be turned into a forest and the KMC will use the 50-Acre land of the park for plantation.