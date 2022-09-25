Karachi’s Zehra tracks down her Bangladeshi family after 22 years

KARACHI, CHITTAGONG: A story of a Karachi girl, Zehra Qasim, was reported, and went viral, in Bangladeshi social media. Her story: at 22 years of age, the undergraduate finally tracked down the family of her father and her history in Bangladesh. What took her too long, however, were two things. Her inability to read or write Bangla, and her lack of confidence in herself for pulling off the seemingly gigantic task.

Greatly helped by technology and social media, Qasim found the clue and putting her heart to it, discovered where her father’s family lived and what’s left of it there. she made most of an old letter in Bangla tucked away in her closet which hardly anyone could read here.

I’d first come across this letter when I was still a kid, Qasim told ARY News, adding that while the letter remained in her distant memory, it never occurred to her that she could do something about it or using it.

More than a decade later, just recently, when they were shifting house, she again came face to face with it, but this time things had changed.

“This time around I was encouraged to do something about it, and my education and confidence were my aides,” the 22-year-old recalled.

