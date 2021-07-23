Karakoram Highway opened for traffic after removal of blockages: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Karakoram Highway has been opened for all types of traffic after Frontier Works Organization (FWO) cleared blockages on the route, which previously led to tourists being trapped in the Gilgit Baltistan owing to heavy rain spell, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the Karakoram highway is open for all types of traffic after relentless and sustained efforts by FWO.

“Recent spell of heavy rains in Gilgit Baltistan since 20 July caused blockage of the highway with heavy mudflows at more than 20 locations between Tatta Pani and Raikot,” the army’s media wing said.

It further shared that during challenging weather and terrain conditions, the FWO slide clearance teams kept working round the clock to clear all blocked locations.

After dedicated efforts of FWO teams, the ISPR said that all blocked areas have been cleared and the Karakoram Highway is now open for all types of traffic.

It is pertinent to mention here that landslides and flash floods caused by continuous heavy rain in Gilgit-Baltistan have led to blockage of Karakoram Highway from 20 spots, making it difficult for the tourists to visit or leave the region.

Read More: EARTHQUAKE: LANDSLIDES BLOCK KARAKORAM HIGHWAY, DISRUPT OPTIC FIBER LINK

The videos emerging from the area showed tourists stranded in their vehicles on Karakoram Highway, waiting for the landslides to be removed from the route and connect the road linking the region with Rawalpindi.