Karakoram Highway opens for traffic after removal of blockages

CHILAS: Karakoram Highway has been opened for small traffic after Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and National Highway Authority (NHA) cleared blockages on the route, which previously led to tourists being trapped in the Gilgit Baltistan owing to heavy rain spell and landsliding, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the NHA director, the Karakoram highway is open for all small traffic after relentless and sustained efforts by FWO and NHA.

The highway was blocked by landslide and flooding on July 29 and 30, said the NHA director Mehmood Zaman. Buses and private transport had been stuck with locals and tourists both stranded on roads hapless.

Karakoram Highway was also blocked due to a landslide last week and was cleared after several days.

It is pertinent to mention here that landslides and flash floods caused by continuous heavy rain in Gilgit-Baltistan have led to blockage of Karakoram Highway from 20 spots, making it difficult for the tourists to visit or leave the region.

The videos emerging from the area showed tourists stranded in their vehicles on Karakoram Highway, waiting for the landslides to be removed from the route and connect the road linking the region with Rawalpindi.