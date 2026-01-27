Karan Johar announces social media break after Oscars setback

Karan Johar has announced a brief break from social media after his home production Homebound failed to secure a nomination at the Academy Awards.

Early Tuesday morning, the renowned filmmaker shared a note on his Instagram Stories informing followers that he would be stepping away from online platforms for a week.

“Digital detox for a week. No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May the universe give me the strength to stay away,” he wrote.

Johar has previously spoken about the impact of social media on mental well-being and had earlier quit Twitter during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing toxicity on the platform. Since then, Instagram has remained his primary space for engaging with fans and ndustry fellows.

The announcement comes days after Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, missed out on a final nomination at the Oscars despite making it to the shortlist.

The film, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, was selected as India’s official entry last year but failed to secure a spot among the top five nominees.

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on January 22. Following the disappointing snub, Karan rushed to his Instagram account and wrote, “Proud! Love you @neerajghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!”