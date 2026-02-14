Karan Johar expresses admiration for cast, crew for film 'Tu Yaa Main'

Karan Johar appreciates actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav for their latest film,Tu Yaa Main.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the director expressed admiration for the cast and crew and described the movie as an intense thriller.

He wrote, “NO CARDIO NEEDED! You will physically jump out of your seats, right through the second half of this traumatising ( in the best way possible ) survival croc edge of the seater! Swimming pools will never be the same for me again…I am still stressed, and the film got over 30 minutes ago! I feel like a crocodile may appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack me ( I am dramatic, I know, but this film has made me take an extra dose of my BP meds).”

He also praised director Bejoy Nambiar, writing, “Kudos to @bejoynambiar for keeping the tension alive with solid craft and technical excellence”.

He singled out the performances of the lead actors, saying, “@shanayakapoor02 so proud of your choices and for your assured, hugely convincing performance and playing Miss Vanity and Miss Insanity ( when the going gets scary and relentless) to perfection! Love you!” and “@gouravadarsh you are JUST BRILLIANT as the Gullly boy and as the traumatised victim of the croc attack! I felt every inch of your FEAR!!! Badhai ho.”

Moreover, the production team also received recognition, with the filmmaker stating, “@aanandlrai for backing and producing this cracker of a clutter breaker! @vinod.bhanushali congratulations! A MUST-WATCH IN THE CINEMAS!!!”

For those unaware, Tu Yaa Main follows two social media influencers, Maruti Kadam aka Aala Flowpara (Adarsh) and Avani Shah aka Ms. Vanity (Shanaya), whose collaboration spirals into a deadly fight for survival against a crocodile.