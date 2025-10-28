Karan Johar faces backlash over excluding Fawad Khan from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ anniversary tribute

Karan Johar has hit with backlash as he failed to include Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s 9th anniversary tribute.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, October 28, the legendary filmmaker shared a carousel of unseen photo from the films set, marking the special milestone.

“One year short of a decade and it honestly feels like yesterday when I was on set of perhaps the most personal film I have ever made,” he wrote.

Karan Johar further added, “I was thrilled to be doing what I do, with people who were just exceptional as artists – from the cast to the crew. My dil will never forget this!! Thank you for letting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil grow…for breathing life and love into it till now!!”

His post featured the ensemble cast of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai. However, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan who made a brief cameo in the movie, was notably absent from the tribute.

The social media users quickly noticed Fawad Khan’s absence as they called out Karan Johar in the omment section, with one asking, “Where is Fawad khan?

While another wrote, “No picture of Fawaad. He looked dapper in that movie even for short time.”

“How sad the state of affairs in India that you cant even mention Fawad Khan’s name,” a third added.

To note, a month before Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s release, the Uri attack happened in September 2016. Following the incident, the Indian political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena opposed the release of the film as it starred Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

At the time, Karan Johar released a video statement explaining that the film had been shot in 2015, when the situation was different. He further vowed that in the future, he would not collaborate with anyone from a neighboring country.