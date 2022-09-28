Karan Johar felt ’embarrassed’ for being left out of VicKat wedding

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar admitted he felt ’embarrassed’ for not being invited to the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Karan Johar’s love for being a wedding guest is quite conspicuous and the filmmaker turned host does not shy away from accepting it time and again. The Bollywood celebrity is often spotted being a great sport while celebrating his loved ones, be it the recent wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year or his lively performances at the festivities of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja earlier.

Owing to his enthusiasm to attend wedding functions and love for Bollywood couples, Karan Johar recently confessed that he felt rather ’embarrassed’ following the snub from VicKat’s wedding, despite him playing cupid in their love story.

In the upcoming final episode of season 7 of his talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ – where the tables have turned and the host will take the Koffee Kouch to answer some fiery questions – the filmmaker spoke about the invitation of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

“When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me,” Johar will be heard saying during a segment.

“It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited,” he explained.

He added, “Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren’t you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?”

While he was upset to be missed from the guestlist of the intimate affair, Karan Johar found solace knowing that fellow filmmaker and friend, Anurag Kashyap did not make the cut at the VicKat wedding either. “When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat’s wedding, I did find a little peace,” he quipped.

To note, Kaushal served as an assistant director to Kashyap on ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and was also directed by him in several pictures.

It is pertinent to mention, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows in December last year, at Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

