Birthday Gift: Karan Johar announces new film with Kartik Aaryan

Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan got his debut film from ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on his day.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan started his 33rd birthday on a high note as he got a special gift from Karan Johar, with all their feud rumours put to rest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday morning, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ director announced the next venture of his production banner, Dharma, in collaboration with Balaji Motion Pictures of Ekta Kapoor.

The war drama will be directed by Sandeep Modi, who served as the showrunner on the hit series ‘The Night Manager’ and also directed Sushmita Sen-starrer ‘Aarya’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

“I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story,” Johar confirmed in his post. “Kartik, happy birthday to you…may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen🧡🧡🧡”

Taking to his handle, Aaryan also shared the announcement card and wrote, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

“A subject close to my heart… super proud and excited to embark on a new journey,” he added.

Further details about the remaining cast and the name of their maiden collaboration are yet to be unveiled.

The yet-to-be-titled film is booked for theatrical release on August 15, 2025.

‘Aashiqui 3’ or something else? What is brewing between Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria?