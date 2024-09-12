Karan Johar reveals favourite Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol scene

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed the favourite scene of his filmmaking career, featuring Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Taking to Instagram, Johar opened up on the one scene that stayed with him during his filmmaking career spanning over two decades.

In an Instagram post, the filmmaker shared an emotional scene from 2010’s “My Name Is Khan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Karan Johar wrote in the caption of the post, “I have been directing movies for 26 years now… I look back at my directorial career with a multitude of emotions and a truckload of indelible memories… I reflect on my failings … those happy accidents that made magical moments … those on the spot decisions that hit the bulls eye or even got lost in translation … but this particular scene and the way it was so beautifully performed by @iamsrk and @kajol will remain my favourite directed scene and moment of my career.”

The scene shows the Bollywood actress sitting in a hospital as Khan approaches carrying a book, presumably containing medical terms.

As Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rizvan explains a ruptured spleen to his wife, Mandira Rathod Khan, she informs him that their son Sameer is dead.

The news has him in shock for a moment and he starts praying for the departed soul as Kajol leaves while repeating the time of the death.

Directed by Karan Johar, ‘My Name Is Khan’ tells the tale of a Muslim man with Asperger syndrome who travels across the United States to meet the US President after his adopted son is killed.

It is to be noted here that Johar’s last film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (2023), starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was his first directorial feature in seven years, since he last helmed ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, in 2016.