Karan Johar reveals reason behind not inviting Virat Kohli on 'Koffee with Karan'

Over the years, many Bollywood celebrities and media personalities has graced the Koffee with Karan but Indian cricket’s superstar Virat Kohli has not made it to the list yet.

During his recent appearance at Sania Mirza on her podcast, Serving It Up, the filmmaker revealed the reason behind it. While speaking Sania asked Karan to name someone who’s never made it to the Koffee With Karan couch, leaving him pause for a moment.

To help him out, the former Indian tennis player mentioned Virat in reply to which Karan admitted that he’s never actually extended an invitation to the cricketer for the show.

“I have never asked Virat. And now, I am not asking any cricketers after what happened with Hardik (Pandya) and (KL) Rahul. There are many who I just felt wouldn’t come, so I never asked them in the first place,” Karan shared.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul controversy stemmed in 2019 when they faced immense backlash on social media after they appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show.

After their sexist comments were widely criticized, Disney+ Hotstar removed the episode. Both players were even suspended ahead of India’s first ODI against Australia, despite issuing apologies.

While Virat Kohli has never been on Koffee with Karan, his wife Anushka Sharma has made multiple appearances.