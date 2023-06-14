Showtime: Karan Johar’s upcoming web show to follow nepotism in Bollywood

The hotly-anticipated web show by celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar is about the nepotism in Bollywood industry.

At the trailer launch event of the upcoming web series ‘The Trial’, starring Kajol, the Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar, Gaurav Banerjee shared details about the upcoming web series of Johar, ‘Showtime’ as well as the next season of his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

“Karan Johar is going to come back with a new season of Koffee With Karan. He’ll be shooting for it soon,” Banerjee confirmed.

He further added, “He’s making another interesting show for us, Showtime, which is about nepotism in Bollywood. He knows something about it, I guess (laughs)!”

It is pertinent to mention that the web series was announced by Dharmatic Entertainment (web wing of Dharma Productions) of Johar in association with streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar in September last year.

The show, about the struggles of an outsider to make it big in Bollywood, will be helmed by Mihir Desai (Masoom) and Archit Kumar (Dr Arora). Indian TV actor Mahima Makwana and Bollywood A-lister Emraan Hashmi play the main roles in the title.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, the seasoned filmmaker is back in the director’s chair after several years to helm the forthcoming rom-com flick, ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ starring A-list actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in their sophomore collaboration.

After being delayed twice, the film is finally slated to hit theatres on July 28.