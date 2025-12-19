Karan Johar teases Kareena Kapoor at exclusive lunch gathering

Bollywood film actress Kareena Kapoor gets teased by Indian filmmaker Karan Johar during a lunch event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Recently, the 45-year-old was caught on Karan Johar’s camera, a moment that earned her the playful title of “carbie doll” from the filmmaker.

The actress shared a sweet and hilarious clip from their kids’ annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. In the video, the Crew star was seen happily relishing a big samosa.

Whilst Karan can be heard joking, “This is what Kareena Kapoor does at the school function, eating a samosa. For all you people who think she is on a diet.” Kareena, in a quick response, said, “No, I am not”. Karan then added, “Look what she is eating. A big samosa. I am proud of you, Bebo. I am proud of you. You are my carbie doll. I love it”. Kareena briefly gave him a stern look before continuing to enjoy her snack.

Later, she shared a picture of the Homebound producer eating snacks at Taimur’s school function and captioned it, “He eats too,” along with a laughing emoji.

This punned exchange between the two Bollywood stars offers a glimpse into their easy friendship and their lives away from glamour and fakery, leaving fans smiling.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s crime drama Daayra. The film marks her 68th project and reunites Meghna with Junglee Pictures.

The movie is currently under production and is expected to be released in 2026.