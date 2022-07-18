Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ accused of plagiarism!

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s controversial chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’ faced plagiarism accusations by an Indian writer.

An India-based writer has accused the Bollywood biggie and his creative team for ‘Koffee With Karan’ of lifting her written piece of a website and using it in the recently aired episode two from season 7 of the chat show.

As per the writer, one of the statements used in the quiz segment with guests Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan towards the end of the show was originally penned by her for a website and was used without permission or due credit.

So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? pic.twitter.com/5RYlz6AvGj — BITCHcoin (@mushroomgalouti) July 15, 2022

Taking to her handle on the micro-blogging site with the screengrabs of the original write-up, the Twitter user name ‘BITCHcoin’ has accused the show host of plagiarism. She wrote, “So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim???”

“I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!?” she further claimed.

Furthermore, the writer also tagged the host, the creative director as well as Disney+ Hotstar in the following tweet and noted, “If you lift the copy, give the credit?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLA (@manyalohitaahuja)

Later, the lady took to her Instagram account and announced, “I have decided that I cannot let this go.”

“I want credit for my work— it may not be world-changing work, but it is mine nonetheless,” she noted on the photo and video sharing application.

The sequence in reference was about guessing the film with a badly explained plotline, which Johar described as, “a grown man who can’t tie his shoelaces ends up accidentally revealing his hidden identity to his former nanny,” to let the two star daughters guess for ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’.

Comments