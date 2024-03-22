Karate trainer’s body found in well

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Tamil Nadu state, where a karate trainer, accused of sexual harassment, allegedly murdered by the woman, her husband, and two friends, the Indian police said.

The victim, aged 42 and hailing from Reddikuppam, had been reported missing since March 13, after failing to return from a karate training session at the residence of a couple whom he tutored.

The incident took place in Tamil Nadu, where the body of the trainer, named Loganathan, has been found which later sent for post-mortem.

The Indian police reports revealed that, Loganathan from Reddikuppam, used to visit the couple’s residence to teach karate to their child.

However, things took an ugly turn on March 13, when he did not return home from his training session, prompting his family to file a missing person report.

Authorities revealed that Loganathan’s phone had last pinged at the suspect’s home, prompting suspicions that led to the couple’s questioning.

Initially, the man claimed Loganathan had left after the training session, but inconsistencies in his statements raised doubts, prompting further investigation.

Later, the man confessed to the heinous act, disclosing that his wife had endured relentless sexual harassment from Loganathan, despite warnings.

In an attempt to catch him off guard, the woman invited Loganathan over for drinks under the guise of romantic interest. Upon his arrival, the husband and two accomplices attacked and strangled him before disposing of his body in the nearby well.