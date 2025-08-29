Jessica Simpson considers reality TV comeback with Kardashians help

American actor-singer and former reality TV star Jessica Simpson might consider a comeback, as she gets guidance from one of the most well-known families of the genre, the Kardashians.

While Jessica Simpson navigates through her newly single life, following the split from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson is being counselled by the Kardashians, and the infamous reality TV family is helping her understand her true worth and potential, reported foreign media.

The celebrity, who’s hit reality series ‘Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica’ (2003) carved the path for their franchise ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ (2007), the Kardashian-Jenner clan is ‘pushing her to realise her potential and the explosive economics that go along with being a reality star in the social media age’, an insider told a foreign publication.

“Jessica loved what came along with being in a groundbreaking reality TV smash: the magazine covers, the movie roles, the endorsement deals, the ability to start her own company,” the person shared. “All of those successes had roots in the Newlyweds’ success, and the Kardashians are just doing their own version of that.”

But what’s worth mentioning here is how the celebrity’s life is much different from when she was newly wed to her first husband, actor Nick Lachey, which became the subject of the reality series.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“Her story right now as a single mom juggling work commitments, family and dating is compelling, and the Kardashians, more than anybody, see that it could make for great television,” the tipster explained.

For the unversed, Simpson shares three kids with her estranged husband Johnson: Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6.