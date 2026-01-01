Kareena Kapoor calls 2025 ‘difficult’ year following Saif Ali Khan knife attack

Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking back on a challenging year for her family!

Taking to her Instagram account on December 31, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress acknowledged that 2025 was marked by emotional hardship following the knife attack on her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing a loved-up photo of herself with Saif, Kareena wrote, “As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year…we walked this far.”

“2025 has been a difficult year for us, our children and our families…but we went through it head held high, laughing and holding on. We cried a lot, we prayed and now we are here…2025 taught us that human nature is fearless, love will conquer all and that children are braver than we think,” she added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to thank fans, friends and well-wishers who stood by the family during the difficult period, expressing gratitude for the support they continue to receive. She said the family is entering 2026 with renewed positivity, determination and passion for their work in cinema.

“We are entering 2026 with a renewed fire in our bellies, immense gratitude and positivity and an undying passion for what we do best ..the movies… Like I always say CHAR DI KALA. Happy new year everyone,” she added.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his home in Bandra in Mumbai, following which he was rushed to a hospital where he underwent spinal and plastic surgeries.