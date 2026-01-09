Kareena Kapoor gives humorous side of chaos before perfect click

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a humorous look at how she gets her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, to pose for photographs during family vacations.

On Thursday, the actress reshared a parenting post on Instagram that read: “Parents forcing their kids to take holiday pictures like: ‘Sit your butt down, smile, don’t pick your nose, and if you don’t behave, no ice cream’… and then posting captions like, ‘This is the reason I breathe.’” Alongside the post, she wrote, “Me, me, me!!!” with laughing emojis and a red heart, admitting that she uses similar tactics to encourage her children to pose while on holiday.

During their recent family trip, Kareena shared multiple candid photographs on social media. In one image, her younger son, Jeh, covered his face with a hoodie while Kareena attempted to take his picture on a train. She also managed to get her husband, Saif Ali Khan, to pose for a photo, cheekily captioning it: “Finally got him to pose and this is what I could manage.”

On New Year’s Eve, Kareena posted a picture with Saif and reflected on the challenges their family faced in 2025. She wrote: “We cried a lot, we prayed, and now we are here… 2025 taught us that human nature is fearless, love will conquer all, and that children are braver than we think…”

She expressed gratitude to her friends and fans for their support, adding: “Like I always say, CHARDI KALA. Happy New Year, everyone.”

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Daayra,’ directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.