Wife of THIS Bollywood actor allegedly slapped Kareena Kapoor once

Kareena Kapoor and Tanya Deol, wife of famous Bollywood actor Bobby Deol were once at the center of a controversy that involved a heated argument and even a slap.

As reported by Bollywood Life, the tension reportedly started when Tanya, decided to support newcomer Bipasha Basu during the shoot of Ajnabee, which did not sit well with Kareena Kapoor’s mother, Babita.

Tanya Deol, who has been a pillar of support for Bobby Deol during his tough times in the industry, did not back down and gave Babita a strong response.

The situation escalated, leading to a confrontation between Kareena Kapoor and Tanya Deol, with reports suggesting that Tanya slapped Kareena Kapoor during the altercation.

Since then, Kareena has not publicly commented on the incident, though she did admit to having issues with Tanya, saying, “There was a problem with Bobby’s wife, Tanya. She didn’t behave properly with my mother.”

Read More: Saif, Kareena step out with heavy security after knife attack

Tanya Deol, born on January 24, 1976, prefers to stay out of the limelight despite her strong presence as a supportive wife and entrepreneur.

She is the daughter of the late Indian banker Devendra Ahuja and is a successful fashion and interior designer. Tanya also owns the company The Good Earth.

Tanya’s love story with Bobby Deol is one for the books. The couple’s relationship blossomed over time, and they married on May 30, 1996, when Tanya was just 19 years old. Together, they have two children, Aryaman and Dharam.

While Bobby Deol’s career soared initially, he faced tough times in the early 2000s when newcomers replaced him in the industry. During these struggles, Tanya stood by his side and became his rock, offering him strength and support.

Tanya has often been credited with helping Bobby navigate his career challenges, especially when he was not a big name in Bollywood.

In a recent interview, Bobby said, “She’s the best thing that happened to me. Honestly, if it had been someone else, they would have left me by now.”

Today, Tanya’s net worth is reportedly Rs 300 crore, while Bobby’s stands at Rs 70 crore.