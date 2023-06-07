Kareena Kapoor wants people to discuss her ‘Omkara’, ‘Heroine’ performances more

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan complains about her performances in ‘Omkara’, ‘Heroine’ and ‘Chameli’ not being discussed as enthusiastically as the iconic Poo or Geet.

In a recent interview with an Indian entertainment outlet, Khan spoke about her critically-acclaimed performances that failed to get the due credit as Poo from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ or Geet from ‘Jab We Met’.

“They are iconic I understand. But I feel like people should talk about Chameli, Omkara, Heroine, they are pretty underrated in terms of my performance – Yuva too. Why don’t people talk about that?” the actor expressed her disappointment.

“I understand in an actor’s life people kind of pick the parts. I am also doing The Devotion of Suspect X, that’s a very different kind of spectrum for me,” added the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor.

Khan continued to speak about the love and appreciation towards Geet, “Jab We Met is ghar ki khichdi (home meal), you see it again and again, there’s always something new, it doesn’t seem like an old film. That’s a rarity, every time you watch it’s like you are watching it for the first time.”

“It’s just the character,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a bunch of interesting projects in the kitty, including Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’, Rhea Kapoor’s female-led title ‘The Crew’ and her OTT debut ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.