Kareena Kapoor poses with David Beckham, Gordon Ramsay & Steve Harvey at Qatar F1

Kareena Kapoor Khan has sent fans into a frenzy with a series of stunning photos with British chef Gordon Ramsay, former English footballer David Beckham and American comedian and TV host Steve Harveya at Qatar Grand Prix.

On Monday, the 45-year-old Bollywood actor took over the internet when she posted inside photos from her day at the high-octane Formula 1 event.

She kicked off her carousel with her own images where she could be seen posing against a scenic backdrop at the event.

The photos showed her standing at the pit lane to watching mechanics at work inside the paddock.

For the sporty evening, Kareena Kapoor opted for stylish look as she wore a crisp white shirt and matching trousers which she paired with a slate-blue blazer.

“Qatar F1- 2025,” she captioned her post.

Hower it was her las few images which caught the eyes of fans where she could be seen interacting with Beckham, Ramsay and Harvey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The trio with Kareena took over social media within minutes as fans could not stop gushing over them.

“Never thought I’d see Steve Harvey, Gordon Ramsay, David Beckham and Kareena Kapoor in the same frame. This feels like a fever dream,” one wrote.

While, another added, “Kareena and Beckham, OMG!”

“She always looks stunning, as if she’s still in her 20s,” a third gushed.