Kareena Kapoor regrets rejecting THIS Shahrukh Khan film

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor surely has regrets for missing out on the role of a lifetime in Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An old video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her close friend and ace filmmaker Karan Johar has surfaced on the social media platform Reddit, which revealed that the latter first approached his close buddy for his romance drama ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, however, she turned down the offer over monetary issues.

During her appearance on the launching season of his talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, Johar asked Kapoor about her thought process when she refused to do the film and she confessed that it was because of ‘greed’.

“What I was really upset about was that I did wrong to you, by not taking your call. I lost a friendship for more than a year and a half with you,” she told the host.

Kapoor admitted that after watching the film she knew that she ‘missed out on a role of a lifetime’.

The role eventually landed with Preity Zinta and turned out to be a major turning point in her career. She also went on to collaborate with Johar and Khan again in ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’.

Praising the performance of Zinta, Kapoor also credited her transformation to Johar and the director of the film.

Released in November 2003, filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ helmed by Nikhil Advani was the highest-grossing movie of the year and received positive feedback from critics as well. Apart from Zinta and Shahrukh Khan, the title also starred Kapoor’s now-husband Saif Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

‘Will never work with him…’: Kareena Kapoor slammed Sanjay Leela Bhansali