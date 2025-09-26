Kareena Kapoor to return for 'Crew' sequel without Kriti Sanon, Tabu?

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor is reportedly set to reprise her flight attendant role in the sequel to her multi-starrer heist comedy ‘Crew’, however, sans her fellow divas, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

As reported by the Indian media, makers of the Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu-led sky-high saga are planning a sequel to last year’s hit, with only the former to reprise her Jasmine Kohli, a senior flight attendant, whereas the other two will be replaced by two new faces.

Bollywood Latest News & Top Stories

Quoting the sources close to the development, a publication exclusively reported, “Crew as a franchise has strong potential to lead itself to a franchise. The team have brainstormed several ideas, and finally zeroed down on one which has the potential to seamlessly lead itself into a Crew 2.”

“Kareena has already shown interest in Crew 2, and is waiting to hear the full screenplay before signing the dotted lines,” the insider continued. “Things are in the nascent stages at the moment, but the entire team is excited to take the franchise route for Crew.”

“The idea at the moment is to make the sequel with three A-List actresses. Kareena is certain to make a comeback to the world of Crew, and the other details are under wraps for now,” the person maintained.

Notably, ‘Crew’, co-starring Kapoor, Sanon and Tabu with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles, opened to majorly positive reviews from critics last March. The title was a commercial success and emerged as the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year.