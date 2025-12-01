Kareena Kapoor shows love for sports as Messi plans India trip

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the iconic figure of Indian cinema, like her son Taimur, apparently appeared to be a huge fan of the legendary German soccer star Lionel Messi.

The 45-year-old Bollywood actress, during her appearance on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast several days ago, talked about her son’s love for sports.

The 3 Idiots star revealed her son is crazy about sports, Taimur has no interest in acting, and she frequently gets questions such as, “Are you friends with Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? Can you message them? Do you have any contact with Lionel Messi?’ And my answer is always, “No! I don’t know them!”

In fact, the recent post of Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram handle demonstrated that she too has touching feelings for sports, much like her son.

However, the Jab We Met actress announced the renowned Argentinian player’s India trip, showing immense happiness about the tour.

Kareena Kapoor posted a photo, writing a long caption on Instagram, saying, “The GOAT is coming to India,” with detailed information regarding the globally honoured footballer’s trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

“I’ve been cheering for him for years… And now I’ll finally get to watch him live and meet him. Still feels surreal,” the Good Newwz diva, showing profound excitement, wrote.

“Messi Goat India Tour, 2025—A Satadru Dutta Initiative,” she publicly announced the tour’s official date, crediting Dutta, adding, “Being part of the HSBC Premier family has shown me what beyond banking truly feels like—access, experiences, and moments that turn into lifetime memories.”

“Counting down now… This one is going to be unforgettable. Are you ready, India?” She further continued.

Moreover, fans in this regard promptly responded to her post through affection and demonstrated their unexpressible happiness to see the legendary football star in their country.