Kareena Kapoor tests positive for COVID after excessive partying

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for coronavirus, according to an Indian news agency.

The tweet by the news outlet stated that the celebrities violated safety protocols laid down by the national and state health agencies.

“Actors Kareen Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID18,” the tweet read. “Both of them had violated COVID norms and attended several parties.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ordered those individuals, who came in contact with them, to take the Polymerase Chain Reaction – aka PCR – test.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are the latest entry into the list of Bollywood stars who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Those celebrities include newly-wed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal along with Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Akshay Kumar, Tara Sutaria, Aamir Khan and Manoj Bajpayee.

They all went into quarantine and made fully recovered from the illness.