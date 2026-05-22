Karen Spencer Breaks Silence on Split from Charles Spencer

Karen Spencer, the former wife of Princess Diana’s younger brother, Charles Spencer, has made her first public appearance on social media following the news of her ex-husband’s quick remarriage.

Just days after the 9th Earl Spencer tied the knot for the fourth time, the Canadian philanthropist took to Instagram to share an update with her followers, marking her first post since the wedding announcement.

Charles Spencer’s Surprise Arizona Wedding to Cat Jarman

The social media update comes on the heels of Earl Spencer’s private wedding to archaeologist and podcast co-host Cat Jarman. The couple quietly exchanged vows on Friday, May 15, 2026, against the scenic red rock backdrop of Sedona, Arizona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Spencer (@karenspencer)

In a joint statement, the newlyweds expressed their joy:

“We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection.”

The relationship marks the fourth marriage for Charles Spencer, 61, who finalized his divorce from Karen in December 2025 after announcing their separation in mid-2024.

A Look Back at Charles and Karen Spencer’s Marriage

Karen and Charles Spencer were married for nearly 13 years before separating. The former couple share a 13-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, named in honor of her late aunt, the Princess of Wales.

While Charles Spencer has quickly moved on with Jarman—his co-host on The Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast—Karen has focused her energy on her philanthropic work, including her leadership role with the non-governmental organization Whole Child International.

As the public continues to follow the dynamics of the extended royal family circle, Karen’s recent social media activity signals a graceful move forward into her own next chapter.