‘Karishma ka Karishma’ actor Jhanak Shukla gets engaged

Indian film and TV actor, Jhanak Shukla, best known for the sitcom ‘Karishma ka Karishma’ got engaged to beau Swapnil Suryawanshi.

The former actor and now archaeologist, Jhanak Shukla made her relationship with beau Swapnil official, earlier this week. “Finally making it official,” the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ announced on the photo and video sharing application with some glimpses of the private affair.

The several picture galleries shared on social media see both families come together to exchange rings in a close-knit celebration.

Speaking about his son-in-law, the mother of Jhanak, actor Supriya Shukla said, “I’m thankful to God that she found someone, who is so compatible because I don’t think even I would have found a guy like him for her.”

“I had tears in my eyes, I was so overwhelmed. I just didn’t know what to do,” the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor said of the moment.

A number of social users including the entertainment fraternity sent heartwarming wishes and congratulatory messages for the new couple via the comments of the post.

Jhanak Shukla rose to fame as a child actor after playing the titular lead in the sci-fi sitcom ‘Karishma ka Karishma’. She later appeared in a number of TV shows including ‘Son Pari’ and ‘Hatim’.

