Indian actor jumps off moving train; sustains injuries

Indian actor Karishma Sharma, best known for starring in films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2′ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’, and Gajendra Verma’s music video ‘Tera Ghata’, has sustained critical injuries after she jumped off a speeding local train in Mumbai, she revealed in a series of posts on her Instagram stories.

According to Sharma, the accident occurred on Wednesday, when she was travelling to South Mumbai for a shoot and dressed in a saree for it, the celebrity decided to take the train.

“Yesterday, while heading for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded the train, it started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn’t catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off- and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head,” she shared.

She also reposted a picture of herself from the hospital bed, shared by the same friend, who was with her at the railway station, and added, “I’ve injured my back, my head is swollen, and I’m covered in bruises. The doctors advised did a MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn’t severe. I’ve been in pain since yesterday, but I’m staying strong.”

“Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love – it means a lot,” Sharma concluded.