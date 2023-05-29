Not bitter, but upset: Karishma Tanna on facing rejections for being a TV actor

Popular Indian actor Karishma Tanna said she was rejected by filmmakers for being a TV actor.

Speaking with an Indian tabloid recently on battling rejections and breaking through the tag of television actor, Tanna said that she has faced it all through her life. “TV actors ka ek typecast ho jaata hai (TV actors do get typecast). Even if I have not done fictional and typical saas-bahu roles, I am still typecast as a TV actor,” added the ‘Sanju’ actor. “Kya kiya hai, wo toh dekho (At least see my work in these television shows).”

“But TV actor hai matlab you are typecast (A TV actor means you will get typecast).”

Tanna also shared that she had auditioned for several web shows before, but was sidelined for being a TV actor, as makers don’t want to take risks and break the norm. “Only a few directors and producers can take that risk, ‘I know it is my vision, I know she’ll fit into this,’ only then you can break through, I feel’,” she stated.

“Every single day on the sets I would say that I really can’t thank you [Hansal] enough and I still say it, I can’t thank him enough, because of him, people can see me in a different light. Otherwise, how will a TV actor break that [image]? That’s going on for years now,” the actor continued.

“I am not bitter about it but I am definitely upset about it,” Tanna on the notorious TV actor tag.

Being a popular face in Indian TV serials and reality competitions, actor Karishma Tanna made her Bollywood debut in ‘Dosti: Friends Forever’ (2005) and has since been a part of titles like ‘Grand Masti’, ‘Sanju’ and ‘Lahore Confidential’.

She will be next seen in Netflix’s courtroom series ‘Scoop’, by Hansal Mehta. It is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on June 2.