Karisma Kapoor faces SC notice over ex-husband's divorce records

The Supreme Court of India asked for Karisma Kapoor’s reply to Priya Kapur’s petition for certificate records.

Priya applied for the divorce records of Karisma and the late Sunjay Kapur, a step the actress labelled as frivolous and an attempt to get personal information.

The Supreme Court listened to the matter, and Karisma’s lawyer was very much against the petition. An attorney for the news service ANI stated that it was framed as frivolous and an attempt to unearth personal and confidential information.

The court provided Karisma two weeks and asked her to submit her statement with a elaborated response.

Sunjay’s sibling, Mandhira Kapur Smith, also informed the news agency that Priya’s effort to get hold of divorce records was unnecessary and a wrong assumption. “Had my brother wished to make these papers public, he would have done it during their marriage. I just don’t get why this is being chased now,” she expressed.

She also called it a ‘sensitive’ issue that needs to be kept secret, particularly when the children are concerned.

In the application, Priya claimed that she is the legal heir of Sunjay’s property as his legally wedded wife. She filed a petition in the court for obtaining the certified copies of the records of the Transfer Petition (Civil) No. 214 of 2016, which was filed during Sunjay’s divorce from Karisma. The plea mentioned that these records were necessary for the ongoing succession proceedings in the Delhi High Court.

The application mentions that the transfer petition filed by Sunjay in 2016 aimed at moving the divorce case from Mumbai’s Family Court to Delhi.

The Supreme Court had heard the case on April 8, 2016, after the parties had amicably settled their disputes, and it recorded the detailed consent terms. On June 12, 2025, Sunjay passed away, and Priya’s lawyer claims that she is keen on her husband’s estate and legal affairs after their marriage on April 3, 2017, which was the condition of Sunjay’s death.