Karisma Kapoor recalls first reaction to Kareena, Saif Ali Khan’s relationship

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has revealed her initial reaction to when her sister Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan began dating.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and the two are proud parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

The two sisters recently appeared on Netflix’s “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” where they discussed various topics of their lives including their love life.

Recalling the time when Kareena Kapoor told her about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan on a phone call, Karisma Kapoor said that it took her some time to process the news.

“It took me a second to process all of this. Saif was my buddy, and my co-star, right. Kareena actually asked me to sit down somewhere before she could say what she wanted to say. I didn’t understand the need, but I did find a sofa in the London store where I was shopping. She went like, ‘The thing is that, I’m in love with Saif. We are together. We are dating,’ and I wanted to hold on more tightly to the sofa,” the Bollywood actress said.

When Kapil Sharma asked Kareena Kapoor who professed their love first, the “Jab We Met” actress revealed that it was she who first told Saif Ali Khan about her feelings.

Read more: Saif Ali Khan is ‘thankful to God’ he is married to Kareena and not Karisma

“Knowing me, I would have confessed first. It was important that I told him directly what I felt about us. It was important. Everyone knows I’m my own favourite. So before telling anyone else, I had to tell him first,” the actress said.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is set to star in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Returns,” alongside Ajay Devgn while Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff appear in cameo roles.