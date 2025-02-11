Mortal Kombat 2: First look at “Johnny Cage” starring Karl Urban

The highly anticipated sequel Mortal Kombat 2 has finally given fans their first official glimpse of Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, after teasing his arrival in the first film.

Johnny Cage’s role was hinted at in Mortal Kombat’s ending, where Cole Young, played by Lewis Tan, was tasked with finding him to join the Earthrealm team against the forces of Outworld.

Now, with Mortal Kombat 2 just months away from release, Karl Urban’s portrayal of the iconic fighter has been revealed in the latest poster.

Revealed through the Mortal Kombat 2 Twitter account, the new poster shows Urban’s Johnny Cage in the spotlight, starring in a fake movie titled Uncaged Fury.

The catchy caption boldly announces, “It’s Johnny ******* Cage.” This first look is sure to excite fans, as it not only confirms his involvement but also captures the game-accurate essence of the character, something that was well-received in the 2021 reboot.

The casting of Karl Urban as Johnny Cage has been a highly discussed topic ever since his name was announced in May 2023.

Fans had been waiting to see how the character would be brought to life, especially after his absence in the first film.

Karl Urban’s portrayal promises to deliver Cage’s signature look, including his blonde hair and clean-shaven face, which was a major talking point among fans. The Mortal Kombat 2 poster confirms that the filmmakers have embraced the iconic look, giving Urban’s Johnny Cage the classic appearance fans wanted.

Alongside the exciting reveal of Urban’s Johnny Cage, the poster also highlights some of the returning cast members, including Hiroyuki Sanada, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, and Chin Han.

These actors are listed in the “with” section of the cast, which typically means their roles might not be as prominent, though their involvement is still significant.

With Karl Urban stepping into the role of Johnny Cage, Mortal Kombat 2 promises to deliver even more action, drama, and game-inspired excitement when it hits theaters later this year.