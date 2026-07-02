Kalie Kloss revealed that she has never met US President Donald Trump despite family ties.

In her recent interview with Bloomberg Originals, Karlie confirmed that “I have never met President Trump”. When asked how she finds the challenges of being part of a high-profile family, Karlie responded, “I know who I am.” She continued, “I know the values that guide my life, and the issues that I care about. I haven’t lost sight of who I am. But also, it’s my husband’s family”.

The American supermodel then revealed that she doesn’t support Trump’s Republican Party as she’s a Democrat voter. She further noted, “We’re sitting here in St. Louis, which is a blue dot in a red state. As long as I can remember, I’ve always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view. I think that trained me for my life”.

“I’m a Democrat. I think it’s possible to have relationships with people you politically don’t align with. This country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other,” she added.

For those unversed, the 33-year-old model has been married to Joshua Kushner since 2018 – the brother of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.