India: Karni Sena chief’s horrific murder caught on camera

JAIPUR: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, an Indian politician and president of right-wing party Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS), was shot dead at his residence in India’s Jaipur.

Sukhdev Singh was shot inside his house, after which the three gunmen fled the spot. The whole incident was caught on CCTV – which is going viral on social media.

One of the three assailants, identified as a local shopkeeper Naveen Singh Shekhawat, was shot dead by Gogamedi’s security guards after the assailants opened fire at the prominent community leader, Jaipur police commissioner said.

In the widely-circulated CCTV, two men can be seen abruptly shooting at Karni Sena president.

VIDEO | CCTV footage shows two men firing multiple shots at Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and another man standing at the door. Gogamedi died, while one of his security personnel and another person were injured in the firing. (Disclaimer: PTI… pic.twitter.com/2W4TQely7C — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

His security guard Ajit Singh who was sitting with him fired at the assailants and killed one of them. Singh also sustained a gunshot injury in the incident. As Gogamedi slumps to the ground, they fire one last shot in the back before exiting.

Gogamedi was shifted to a hospital, but did not survive.

Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joseph said the three assailants reached Gogamedi’s house in the Shyam Nagar area in a white car at about 1pm. They told his security guards that they wanted to meet him and were taken inside. The men talked to Gogamedi for a few minutes before opening fire at him.

Since Naveen Singh Shekhawat, who died in the incident, had the keys to their car, the two assailants rushed out of the house to look for a getaway vehicle. The police commissioner said they saw a scooterist and shot him to snatch his vehicle to flee.

Rohit Godara Kapurisar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang also known as Goldy Brar gang, has claimed responsibility for the murder in a post on Facebook.

Brar is a wanted criminal by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) and various states of the country. He is also wanted for the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala.