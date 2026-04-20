Karol G becomes Coachella 2026’s first Latina main stage headliner

Karol G took the Coachella 2026 stage and made history as the first Latina to headline at the festival on April 19. Her music brought high-energy performances celebrating Latin music and culture.

On April 19, the Colombian superstar became the headline for the second weekend as she brought a high-energy performance that celebrates Latin music and culture.

Her weekend one setlist featured hits like “Tusa” and “Provenza” alongside newer material, with elaborate staging that showcased live mariachi bands and powerful visual production. The Colombian artist mixed spectacle with substance, refusing to let the festival forget who she is.

During weekend one, Karol G brought surprise collaborators including Becky G, Mariah Angeliq, Wisin, and Greg Gonzalez from Cigarettes After Sex. The collaborations added depth to her performance and celebrated the interconnected world of Latin music.

YouTube’s official Coachella channel streamed the entire festival this weekend. Fans were able to tune in starting at 10:10 pm PDT for Karol G’s headlining set. The platform allowed viewers to watch multiple stages simultaneously through the YouTube app on their television. This free livestream option made the performance accessible to millions of fans who cannot attend in person. The live broadcast captures the full energy of the festival atmosphere while giving viewers front-row access to her groundbreaking performance.

Before Karol G’s historic 2026 headlining slot, no Latina artist had ever closed the Coachella main stage. This moment reflected the growing global influence of Latin music in mainstream culture and the festival’s recognition of her commercial power and artistic significance.

She joined an elite circle of headliners while breaking a significant barrier. Her presence on the Coachella Stage tonight sends a message about whose stories matter, whose voices deserve amplification, and where the future of music is heading. For thousands of Latino fans, her performance represents visibility and validation on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.