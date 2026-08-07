Karol G surprises fans with “A-List” collaborations

After revealing the star-studded tracklist for her sixth studio album, which included unexpected collaborations with Drake and Bruno Mars, Karol G has sent fans into a frenzy.

No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, which translates to “I Don’t Regret Feeling So Much,” the 35-year-old Colombian hitmaker’s highly anticipated album, will be released on August 7 and promises to be an agonizing yet star-studded musical voyage.

“Ahí,” which features Drake, is one of the most talked-about songs, and Bruno and Karol G collaborate on “Still.”

Additionally, the album has cameos by Spanish musicians Judeline and Rusowsky on “BbY WOW,” while Greg Gonzalez, the frontman of Cigarettes After Sex, is featured on and co-wrote the album’s final song, “Rodríguez de Ti.”

Together, they debuted the song at her Coachella performance in April, hinting at what was to come.

The singer first announced the thrilling news at a Toronto concert, when she disclosed that she had been working on the project in secret for months.

“I’ve been locked in for months making new music,” she spoke to the applauding audience. “It’s an album that I can’t wait to sing with all of you.”

Drake’s presence at the Toronto performance and appearance on the venue’s enormous screens added even more excitement and fueled rumors that the rap icon might be on the album. The suspicions of fans have finally been validated.

“Te llevas To,” “Maybe,” “MATADORA,” and “Con quién andas?” are just a few of the songs on the 14-track album that combine poignant ballads with Karol’s distinctive Latin-pop sound.

She talked about how music changed her life earlier this year when she accepted the International Artist Award of Excellence at the American Music Awards.