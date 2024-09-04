Karsaz accident: Home minister says will not bow down to any pressure

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Linjar on Wednesday said that the government will not bow down to any pressure in the Karsaz accident case to give undue favour to suspect Natasha Danish, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media persons here, Ziaul Hassan Linjar said that action has been taken on merit in the case. He said that the provincial government will ensure that justice is served.

The home minister said that the police will not show any negligence in the case and will present the challan according to suspect Natasha’s medical report.

Speaking on lawlessness in the Katha area (riverine area) and street crimes in Karachi, Ziaul Hassan Linjar said that organised action is being taken against dacoits in the city and outskirts.

He said that when he assumed the office, there were 27 kidnapped persons in Shikharpur alone, adding that 26 of them have been recovered.

Earlier in the day, Natasha Danish, the prime accused in the Karsaz accident case, filed a bail plea in the local court

Natasha submitted her bail plea through her lawyer. The court has issued notices on bail application to relevant parties.

In the bail plea, the accused mentioned a history of mental health issues and previous treatment from multiple psychiatrists.

Natasha’s lawyer argued that the charges against her client are bailable and that she should be granted bail considering her mental health condition.

The lawyer also submitted medical certificates and records of Natasha’s treatment history from private hospital. Separately today, the court granted interim bail to Danish Iqbal, the husband of prime accused in the Karsaz accident case.

The East court approved Iqbal’s bail application against surety bonds of worth Rs 100,000.

It should be noted that the woman — who ran over Amna, Imran Arif and injured five others at the Karsaz Road — is currently in judicial custody following orders by a Karachi East court a day after it ordered its production in the court.